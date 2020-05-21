Wanda Gail Reid Arant, age 68, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Joanna and was a daughter of the late James Houston Reid and Gussie Gresham Lawson.
Ms. Arant was retired from Renfro of Whitmire. She was a member of the Masters Baptist Church and founded Subertown Ministries. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, Mother-In-Law, Sister and Aunt.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody R. Martin and her husband James of Whitmire; her grandsons, Devon Reid and Gabriel Martin; a sister, Dianne Gunter of Joanna; nieces and nephews, Laura Smith (Kevin), Stephanie Reid, Curtis Simmons Jr. (Melissa), Joseph Simmons, Stevie Reid (Taffy) and Victoria Gunter; her special loving cousins, Lynn Lucas (Kenny) and Billy Gresham (Michelle). In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Steve Reid; her sister, Laurie Reid and sister-in-law Linda Reid.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Masters Baptist Church with burial at Whitmire Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Masters Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Masters Baptist Church Building Fund, 169 Gary Street, Whitmire, SC 29178.
