Wanda June Caulkins, 93, of Clinton, South Carolina passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her daughter’s home. Born on July 3, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Miller and Ione Miller of East Lansing, Michigan. She grew up in Michigan but lived for most of her remaining forty years in South Carolina and going to the beaches as frequently as possible.
A devoted wife and homemaker, she was married to the late Robert Caulkins for 55 years. Survivors include her children: R. Mark (Kathy) Caulkins of Birmingham, Alabama; Sally Burgess of Clinton, South Carolina; and Bruce (Kim) Caulkins of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by her brother- and sister-in-law, Bruce and Joyce Caulkins of St. Johns, Michigan; six grandchildren (John, Matthew, Theresa, Charles, Cassandra, and Joanna); 2 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod and loved to travel, go to the beach, and (most of all) spend time with her family.
An excellent, self-taught cook, her food and hospitality were always enjoyed by family and friends throughout the year. Her gregarious, outgoing nature was a source of happiness to anyone who ever met her.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
As she had a deep, lifelong love of dogs, and in lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions be made to Laurens County Humane Society, http://www.laurenshumane.org/.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com