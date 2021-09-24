Waverly Otto “Buddy” Barnes, II - Laurens

Waverly Otto “Buddy” Barnes, II, 70, of 262 Rock Creek Rd. and husband of Susan Johnson Barnes passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at PRISMA Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Laurens, he was son of the late Waverly Otto Barnes, Sr. and Grace Davis Barnes. Mr. Barnes retired from Laurens Commission of Public Works and was owner of Pete’s Building Supply. He was a member of Gray Court Church of God and enjoyed woodworking and hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Angela Lynn Barnes and Matthew Shane Barnes and wife Renee´ all of Laurens; sister, Grace Marie Poss of Greenwood; best friend, Mike Sharpe of Clinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Ann Estes.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Gray Court Church of God conducted by Rev. Richie Saxon and Rev. Allan Black with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at the residence.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.