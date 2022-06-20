Nathan Wayne Reynolds Sr., 78, of Ware Shoals, SC, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Spartanburg Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer.
Born in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Nathan Reynolds and Christine Peeler Reynolds. Wayne graduated from Gaffney High School in 1961. He went on to graduate from Clemson University with a degree in Textiles in 1965. After college, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War for two years.
Post Vietnam, Wayne returned to Gaffney, SC to begin his professional career in the textile industry. He moved to Greenwood, SC in the early 1970’s with his then wife, Brenda, and their first son, Nathan. There he worked in the insurance industry, for the highway department, taught engineering at Piedmont Technical College, was an engineer at Roberts Foundry before ultimately starting his own land surveying business, NW Reynolds Land Surveying, that would take him to retirement.
In his young adult days Wayne spent time out on the lake skiing with family and friends. In the 1980’s he could be found riding a horse on a trail ride when he wasn’t working. Later in life he enjoyed motorcycles and being a part of a shag club with friends. Wayne enjoyed living out in the country and was usually accompanied by horses or cows in his pasture. He had a knack for figuring out how to construct things on his own; things like his hay barn, banjo case or his air purifier. He also loved to tell stories of surveying jobs. As he drove around town he could point to countless properties, tell you about the folks that lived there and the characteristics of the lot. We will all miss Wayne’s ingenuity and all the stories about his customers throughout the years.
Surviving are two sons, Nathan Wayne Reynolds Jr. (Beth) of Piedmont and Seth Clifton Reynolds (Emily) of Laurens; a daughter, CC Schott (Mike) of Charlotte; nine grandchildren, Nathan Wayne Reynolds III (Nadia), Morgan Reynolds (fiancé, Workman Childress), Anna Reynolds, Haley Reynolds, Emily Reynolds, Anna Nance Reynolds, Ellen Reynolds, Wally Schott and Grace Schott; and a great-grandson, Jett Nathan Reynolds.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Rev. Alan Peeler officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: 4-H Horsemanship Camp, Clemson University Foundation, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633 or https://iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving/giving-to-clemson?id=b0e65439-221a-4fbd-9f58-b42776403dbe
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com