Wayne Stanley Womble Sr., of 714 Forest Rd., Clinton, SC, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday night, November the 9th, 2022, at the age of 75.
He was born to the late Donnie Womble and Lillian Womble on May 20, 1947, in Clinton. He was formally employed with Clinton Newberry Gas Authority. He was a member of Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Wayne can be described by most as a “character”. He loved all things outdoors, especially hunting with his best bud “Baby Brent” (Brent Moody) and his son, Stan. Wayne was known to many as “Papa Willie” or “Daddy Rabbit”. On any day, you could find Willie watching TV with Zeus (the family dog), spending time with his family, or riding around with his beloved wife, Sherry.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sherry Simmons Womble. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Carolyn W. Barbery (Barney), as well as his son, Stan Womble (Michelle), his two daughters, Melissa W. Goodman and Christy W. Brown (Chris), and his grandchildren, Christan Goodman and Naomi Womble, plus his honorary grandchild, Allisah Williamson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 12th at 2:00 PM at the Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital of Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.