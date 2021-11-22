Wesley Thomas Strange - Clinton

Wesley Thomas Strange, age 77 passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the National HealthCare of Clinton.
He was born on December 26, 1943 in Campobello, SC and was a son of the late Glenn and Ruth Campbell Strange.
He was retired from Envirotech Corp Bahnson Division.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Red Strange; four children, Michael Thomas Strange of Waterloo, Ian Strange and wife, Neisha of Conway, Shelby Leopard and husband, Petee of Gray Court, Brian Tumblin of Gray Court; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, Nov. 23rd at 2:00 P.M. at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com