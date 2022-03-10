Wilbur Leon "Brutt" Bolick, age 83, widower of Shelby Jean Bolick, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 surrounded by his family at National Health Care of Clinton.
He was born September 18, 1938 in Greenwood, SC and he was a son of the late Edward Leon Bolick and Willie Mae Johnson Bolick.
Mr. Bolick is survived by his daughter, Cindy Wilson (Andy) of Joanna; his granddaughters, Brittney Wilson Wilbanks (Michael) of Joanna, and Bryson Haley Hawkins (Corey) of Starr, SC; great-grandchildren, Hailee Wilbanks and Gatlin Wilbanks, and soon to be great-grandson, Grady John Hawkins; his sister, Sylvia White of Kinards; his brother-in-law, Lewis Marshall (Janice); and sister-in-law, Martha Bolick as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife of 52 years and his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Carroll Bolick and Eugene Pitts Bolick.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11 AM at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Mark Entrekin, Rev. Sherrill Greene, and Rev. Woodrow Wilson officiating and burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 AM to 11 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 403 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Cindy Wilson, 421 Blalock Drive, Joanna, SC 29351.