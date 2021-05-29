Mrs. Wilhelmina Coleman Lampley, age 69, formerly of Laurens passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
She is survived by two daughters; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one brother.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Wilhelmina Coleman Lampley will be held 3:30 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Laurens, in the Cold Point Community. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Ms. Tamiko Coleman 7349 HWY 308 Laurens.