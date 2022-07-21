Willa Don “Donnie” Wilson Rockwell, 82, of Laurens, SC, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A native of Sylacauga, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lois Johnson Wilson.
Everything that she did, she did out of love, whether it was volunteering for Veterans organizations or Hospice, gardening, sewing or painting. She enjoyed traveling with Gene, especially to Alaska and Yellowstone and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Vick; brother, Jimmy Mann; and granddaughter, Candace Marie Beaman. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Gene Rockwell; children, Rico (Cindy) Robinson, Cynthia Beaman, Terri Coker, Carey (Stacey) Rockwell, Elizabeth Fincher, and Nathan (Christina) Rockwell; 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on her birthday, Friday, September 23, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 www.woundedwarriorproject.org
Cremation Society of SC-Westville Funerals is assisting the family. www.cremationsocietyofsc.com.