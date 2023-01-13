Willard Dorsh DuBose - Waterloo

Mr. Willard Dorsh DuBose was born October 13, 1965 to James and Thyerria Allen DuBose in Meadville, Mississippi.
He was a member of Waterloo Baptist Church in Waterloo, South Carolina.
Mr. DuBose entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his son, Willard DuBose II of Waterloo, South Carolina; his brother Anthony (Ladale) DuBose of Greer, South Carolina; a host of other relatives and friends.