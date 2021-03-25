William Anderson was born on November 24th, 1926 in Egypt, the eldest son of Presbyterian missionary parents. He spent much of his childhood in Sudan and Egypt. He graduated from Muskingum College in Ohio and attended Pittsburgh Xenia Seminary and later obtained a Master degree at Princeton Theological Seminary. He married Lois Crawford in Beaver, PA in 1951 and they moved to Sudan in 1952 under the Presbyterian Church. He served as an educator in Sudan, Kenya, Uganda and again in Sudan.
He and Lois had four children: Sylvia, Zelda, Philip and Stephen, all born in different African countries and eleven grandchildren.
He taught at St Paul’s Theological College in Limuru, Kenya for 13 years and also lectured at Makerere University in Uganda. He was instrumental in founding theological schools in Sudan including the Nile Theological College in 1990. He wrote three books on church history in Sudan and East Africa.
He and Lois moved to Clinton, South Carolina in 2001 to teach at Presbyterian College. They retired in Presbyterian Homes in Clinton. Lois and Zelda were tragically murdered in a car-jacking incident in Nairobi in January 2007.
He was an enthusiastic participant of the annual New Wilmington Missionary Conference.
He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
William passed away peacefully in Clinton on March 22nd, 2021. He is survived by his 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.