William Anderson Graydon, age 79, of Greenville, SC, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greenville.
He was born July 29, 1941 in Hurt, Virginia and was a son of the late William Leander and the late Lillie Mae Anderson Graydon. Mr. Graydon retired from J.P. Stevens and later worked with Burger King.
Mr. Graydon is survived by his sisters, Barbara Varner and Martha McNeely.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Avenell Harris.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 3 PM at Graceland West Cemetery in Greenville.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Ms. Lee Anders to the staff of Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board who looked after and cared for Bo for many years.
