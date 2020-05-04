Mr. William Anthony Watts age 56, of 200 Harding Road Laurens passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home.
He is survived his one son, Anthony Williams; one daughter, LaToya Watts; four grandchildren; his Mother Patricia Ann Watts; four brothers, Wayne Watts, Derrick Watts, Roscoe (Lagonda) Watts, Carlos (Sharon) Watts; two sisters, Melissa (James) Hall, and Doschelle Watts.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. William Anthony Watts are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens, S.C.