William "Ben" Benet Culbertson - Waterloo

William “Ben” Benet Culbertson, age 57, of Waterloo, and husband of Tammy West Culbertson, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of Wayne Culbertson of Clinton and the late Barbara McDaniel Culbertson. Ben was employed with H&W Electrical in Greenville and was a former volunteer firefighter with the Waterloo Fire Department for over 20 years. He was a member of the Blood by Fire Motorcycle Club and attended Hickory Tavern Church of God. Ben loved to play golf, hunt and fish.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by: his children, Danielle Prather (Shane) of Whitmire, Benny Culbertson (Diedra) of Gray Court and Matthew Culbertson (Charlee) of Ware Shoals; siblings, David Culbertson (Angeles) of Greer, Cindy Culbertson of Spartanburg, Bryan Culbertson (Tanya) of Tabor City, NC and Christopher Hooker (Amber) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Taylor Prather, Wyatt Culbertson, Jason Prather, Bryson Culbertson, Carter Kellett, Madilyn Culbertson, Mattison Culbertson and Harper Culbertson; and two great-grandchildren, Harper Peay and Raegan Peay.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 4:00 PM at Davidson Street Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Kenny Moore and Rev. Dennis Reynolds.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to March of Dimes, 340 Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com