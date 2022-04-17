William "Bill" Austin Campbell, age 77, of Waterloo, SC, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at his home.
He was born August 14, 1944 in Spartanburg and was a son of the late Julian Campbell and Ann Johnson.
Mr. Campbell was a proud United States Marine Corps Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid gun collector, western movie enthusiast, and had a special place in his heart for children.
He is survived by his son, Bill Campbell of Enoree; his daughter, Jennifer Mahaffey (Travis) of Waterloo; his brother, Culpepper; his sisters, Julia Ann and Helen; his seven grandchildren, Brittney Mahaffey, Jason Mahaffey, Dixie Garland (Colby), Riley Campbell, Alyvia Campbell, Leeland Campbell, Temperance Campbell and one great-grandchild on the way.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Westview Memorial Park with Military Honors.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Jennifer Mahaffey, 623 Isle of Pines Circle, Waterloo, SC 29384.
