William (Bill) Ronald Davis, age 80, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at NHC of Clinton.
He was born in Lynchburg, VA, and was the son of the late Ronald J Davis and Ruby Settle Davis.
Bill worked in banking starting as a teller and progressed to leading several trust departments in Virginia and South Carolina.
Bill was a very active member of Broad Street United Methodist Church. He had a deep love for his family and his church family, and a caring heart for all.
Bill is survived his sons, Brian Davis (Mona) of Coppell, TX, and Cabot Davis (Christie) of Annandale, VA. Bill is further survived by his five grandchildren, Randi Otwell, Lauren Otwell, Jamie Davis, Joey Davis and Ellie Davis.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Clinton. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, VA, on Friday, July 17, at 1:00 PM. Service may be viewed via live stream through Facebook, links may be found at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 310 N. Broad St, Clinton, SC 29325, or to the South Carolina Alzheimer’s Association, 4142 Clemson Avenue, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
