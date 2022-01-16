William Booker - Kinards

Mr. William Booker was born March 19, 1946 to William Adams and Elizabeth Booker in Laurens County, South Carolina.
He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina and also attended Little River Zion Baptist Church in Kinards, South Carolina.
William entered eternal rest on Sunday, January 16. 2022 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, South Carolina at the age of seventy-five.
Mr. Booker leaves to cherish his wife, Frances Fair Booker, three sons, two daughters, four sisters, three brothers, a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will be at the home of 1798 Wood Yard Rd., Kinards, South Carolina. Please wear mask and practice social distancing.