William Carroll Jones - Laurens

Mr. William Carroll Jones was born on November 22, 1954 in Laurens , South Carolina to Carrie Gilliam and Thalmore Goggins .
He was educated in the public schools of Greenwood County, South Carolina. After many years of employment, he retired from Bishop Tires in Clinton, South Carolina.
On Thursday, June 11 , 2020 , Mr. William Carroll Jones began his Eternal Rest at the home of his daughter in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of sixty -five.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Alfred Gilliam and Timothy Gilliam.
He leaves to cherish fond loving memories, in addition to his mother, two sons: William T. Young of Clinton, SC and Kerry M. Young of Spartanburg, SC; two daughters : LeAndrea Grant of Columbia, SC and Shenequa Young of Clinton, SC; a stepson, Kendrick (Sion) Young of Greenville, SC; twenty -one grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; Three brothers: Willie (Judy) Harmon of Greenville, SC, David Wayne Goggins and Eugene Goggins both of Clinton, SC ; four sisters: Dorothy (Curtis) Davis, Rosie Coleman, and LaTangela Richardson all of Greenville, SC, and Evangelist Loretta Simpson of Laurens, SC: the mother of his children, Patricia Jones of Laurens, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.