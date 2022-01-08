William Clyde "Billy" Ashmore - Laurens

William Clyde “Billy” Ashmore, age 84, of Laurens, and husband of Cleo Self Ashmore, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at NHC HealthCare in Clinton.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Willie Sylvanis and Mattie Chapman Ashmore. Billy was a US Navy Veteran and was a member of Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mr. Ashmore retired from 3M and was the owner / operator of Ashmore Lawn Care. He loved to play golf and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Randy Ashmore (Donna) of Hickory Tavern and Carla Ashmore Paysinger (Larry) of Laurens; daughter-in-law, Tammy Landrith Morgan of McCormick; grandchildren, Matthew Ashmore (Allison), Haven Paysinger Reynolds (Travis), Jonathan Ashmore, Devonie Paysinger Crowder (Jeff), Jennifer Ashmore, Austin Paysinger (Erin), Jessica Ashmore Brooks (Shane), and Ethan Landrith (Jeny); and 16 great-grandchildren, plus one expectant great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Roger Phillips with Military Honors. The family will receive friends at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.
The family will be at the home of his son, Randy Ashmore, 105 Indian Ridge Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
