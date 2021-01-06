William David Geddings, age 49, of East Jerry Road, Laurens, passed away Monday, January 4th, 2021.
He was born March 22nd, 1971 in Laurens, South Carolina to the late David Charles Geddings and the late Donnis O’Bryant Geddings of Laurens.
He is survived by his wife April Evans Geddings of the home; a sister Karen Geddings Hoover (Jeffrey) of Rock Hill; a brother Charles”Chuck”Randall Geddings (Kristi) of Due West, a stepdaughter Haley Poole; nephews Logan Gambrell, Randall Geddings, Stephen Smith Kelly, Patrick Smith, and Cale Geddings; and nieces Skylar Geddings and Abigail Geddings; grandchildren Trenton, Grayson and Daley; and lifelong friend Freddie Osborne.
David was an avid Clemson fan and was completely ‘All In’ for his Tigers!
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fountain of Faith Baptist Church, 510 Whitmire Hwy, Joanna, South Carolina.