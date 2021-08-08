William Earl Gambrell, age 73, of Clinton, SC, passed away July 7, 2021, at Heartland Healthcare Center - Union. He was born on May 4, 1948 in Newberry, SC to the late Paul Wesley Gambrell and Sadie Owens Gambrell.
William was a Vietnam Army Veteran where he earned several medals, including the Army Sharpshooter Marksmanship M14 Badge, Vietnam Service Medals, two overseas service bars, and the Army Commendation Medal, granted for consistent acts of heroism and meritorious service.
William was a dedicated husband, and loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Lynda: three children: Amber Gambrell of Clinton, SC, Casey Gambrell (Laura Tippins) of Clinton ,SC, and Joy Gambrell of Tybee Island, GA ; nephew, Mark Gambrell; grandchildren: Taylor Gambrell, Isabella Bowling, Lindsay Gambrell, Chase Gambrell, Henley Chaffins, Zach Chaffins, Hunter Tippins, and Kaitlin Jones. He also leaves behind
sisters-in-law, Glenda Hunnicutt and Elaine Gambrell, as well as his brother-in law, Jimmy Ellison (Cyndi). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Tommy Gambrell; and his sister, Gillie Brotherton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.