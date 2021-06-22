Mr. William Eugene DeLaine III, better known as Billy, age 70, of 269 Apple Orchard Road, Clinton, S.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Prisma Health in Greenville, S.C.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Wanda Williams DeLaine of the home; one son; one daughter; two grandchildren and one sister.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. William Eugene DeLaine III, better known as Billy, will be held 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021 the C.D. Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with the Reverend Douglas Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Center Rabun Baptist Church Cemetery, Gray Court. The family is at the home and at the home of his sister, Patricia Jackson 706 Stewart Dairy Road, Gray Court. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. All who plan on attending the services must have on a mask for entry due to COVID-19 mandate.