William Harold Turner, known as Brother, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Greenville Memorial.
Brother was born to the late Harold and Hazel Turner. He was formerly employed by Byars Machinery, Kimura, and Milliken. Brother was a member of Eastside Baptist Church where he was very active and loved his church family. He loved Jesus! He was a big supporter of Dixie Youth baseball. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, and telling or hearing a good joke. Brother loved spending time with his family and playing pool with his buddies. He was a father, papa, brother, friend, but his best title of all was Mr. Wonderful to the love of his life, Kathy Turner.
Surviving in addition to his wife Kathy are his children, BJ Turner (Crystal), Tracey Davis (Jason), Karen Snow (Laurie), and Kristi Snow (Terry); Grandchildren, Courtney Snow (Matthew), Justin Foggie (Kayla), Sidney Foggie (Laron), Kerra Davis, Riley Turner, Cole Turner, and Camden Turner; one great grandchild Grayson Kozar; sister Patty Smith (Ralph); and his special furry companion “Lady.”
Brother recently said that no matter the outcome, “Either way, I win!”
“I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Funeral Services will be conducted 4pm Friday, October 14th at Eastside Baptist Church with burial to follow at Welcome Baptist Church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8pm at Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.
The family will be at the home, 12 Simmons Street, Laurens, SC 29360.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Brother’s memory can be made to LCSO Christmas for Kids PO Box 68 Laurens, SC.
Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Turner family with arrangements.