William “Bill” Robert Prather, Sr., age 68, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at this home.
He was born in Clinton and was the son of the late Samuel Walter Prather and Ada Hill Prather.
Mr. Prather is survived by his wife, Marlene Prather, of the home; his daughters, Tonya Hughes (John Paul) of Powdersville and Sabra Owens of Clinton; his sister, Sandra Staton of Laurens; his grandchildren, Kris, Kirkland (Abby), Austin (Bailee), Kaleb, Tanner (Jessica), Breanna, Hunter, Chloe, Peyton, and Macy; and his great-grandchildren, Kayden, Maverick, and Laithan.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sons, William Robert Prather Jr. and Mace Prather; and his two sisters, Valerie Hurley and Donna Faye Bull.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, February 15, at 12 noon at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton Chapel with burial to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the funeral home.