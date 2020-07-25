William Price - Clinton

Mr. William Price was born on February 10, 1941 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the late Henry Price, Sr. and Lillie Rice Price.
At an early age, he joined the Springfield Baptist Church in Clinton, South Carolina where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher until his health declined.
After forty-one years of employment, William retired from Torrington Company in Clinton, South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Levonia Price; one sister, Minnie P. Watts; and two brothers: Edgar Price and George Price.
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Mr. William Price departed this life and went from labor to reward at the age of seventy-nine.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories two daughters: Cassandra Price and Valencia Price of the home; a brother, Henry (Mamie) Price, Jr. of Clinton, SC; one sister, Lillie Sturkey of Clinton, SC; two sisters-in-law: Shelvia Thompson and Sara (Ronnie) Mims both of Union, SC; three brothers-in-law: Bennie Poole of Laurens, SC, Porter Poole of Clinton, and Freddy (Carolyn) Poole of Mitchellville, MD; a host of other relatives and friends who will truly miss him.