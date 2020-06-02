William R. Hill loving husband of Helen Holland Hill passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was the son of Walter L. and Eleanor F. Hill of McKeesport, PA. Although born in Pennsylvania he was a true “Son of the South”. He was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. He was the proud parent of two children, William R. Hill Jr. and Lisa H. Young (both Clemson graduates) and grandson Trey.
Bill had a varied and successful life and was a highly respected cotton buyer for Clinton Mills. He tried his best to be a good guy. He lived, he tried, he died.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Hospice of Laurens County for all their love and support.
Graveside memorial service will be conducted Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Rosemont Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.grayfuneralhome.com