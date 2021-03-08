William Robert “Robin” Burns, 49, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born in Laurens, SC on February 29, 1972 and was the son of the late James David Burns, Sr. and Billie Jean Kellett Burns.
He is survived by his brother, James “Jamie” D. Burns, Jr., a daughter and two step-sons.
A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 4996 US Hwy 221 South, Laurens SC 29360 or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield VA 92216-7023.