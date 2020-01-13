William Earl “Bobby” Robinson, 85, formerly of Clinton, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at NHC of Laurens.
Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Bronson Robinson and Effie Henderson Robinson. Retired from Laurens Glass, Mr. Robinson was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. He was also a Mason and member of Palmetto Lodge No. 19. Bobby loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his friends and family.
He is survived by: children, Lamar Robinson (Beth) of Clinton, Bonnie Hughes (Lewis) of Clinton, Lee Robinson of Laurens, Tammy Knight (Kenneth) of Gray Court, and John Robinson (Amber) of Ruther Glen, Va.; sister, Edna Queen of Laurens; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ed Robinson, and a grandson.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Bellview Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Adam Powers and Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone, with burial in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, S.C. 29360.
