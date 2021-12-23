William Roy Garner, 78, of Laurens, husband of Evelyn Stone Garner, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at his home.
Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Clyde William Garner and Alice Ruth Hill Garner. Roy was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, a veteran of the US Navy, a Mason and Shriner with the Palmetto Lodge, retired from Ceramtec with 40+ years of service and loved electronics and technology.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Dennis Ray Garner of Greenville and David Mark Garner of Laurens; grandson, Derian Garner of Orlando, FL; and a brother, Ronnie Garner of Lexington.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Ferrell Ann Garner.
Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens, officiated by Rev Ben Rumph and Rev. Billy Cathcart. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Highland Home Baptist Church, PO Box 408, Gray Court, SC 29645.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.