William Terry Campbell, age 76, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Laurens County Memorial Hospital.He was born Clinton, SC and was a son of the late William B. Campbell and Viola Corley Campbell.
Mr. Campbell retired from the banking industry after 30 years of service as Branch Manager of Wachovia Bank in Clinton. Terry also spent many hours helping Ms. Emily in the family business, Young World Child Care Center. He very active in local civic organizations including serving as President and Treasurer of the Clinton Lion’s Club, as a member of the Clinton Jaycee’s and the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He also served as a Trustee of the SC Baptist Foundation, a Professional Square Dance Caller, Dance Call Instructor and called square dances in NC, SC, TN and GA. Mr. Campbell was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Emily Littleton Campbell, two daughters, Stephanie Allison of Myrtle Beach, Gail Cunningham (Bradley) of Clinton; a brother, Charles Campbell of Clinton; three sisters, June Day of Greenwood, Sheila Parrish and Penny Sellers both of Cross Hill; seven grandchildren, Barron and Landon Allison, Davis, Layne, Abigail, Hope and Faith Cunningham; two great grandchildren, Maddex and Cason Allison.
The family truly regrets that due to the Coronavirus and CDC regulations, the funeral service must be limited in attendance. Because of these restriction please leave a condolence for them online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Shalom House, 349 Blake Dairy Rd., Belton, SC 29627.