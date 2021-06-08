William Warren "Hack" Brown - Laurens

William Warren “Hack” Brown, age 53, of Laurens, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.
Born in Columbia, he was the son of Realis Warren and Edith Stringfellow Brown. Hack was a US Army Veteran and member of the VFW. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens and was an Electronic Technician.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Joshua Zachary Brown and wife Holly of Laurens, and Rebecca Edith Brown of Charleston; two grandchildren, Sullivan Morley Brown and Finch McLean Brown; and mother of his children, Shawn Brown of Laurens.
A celebration of Hack’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken and the Rev. Marc Coker.
The family will receive friends in Hunter Hall at the church immediately following the celebration of life.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
