William Wesley Williams, age 71, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home in Cross Hill, SC.
He was born January 5, 1950, Palatka, FL the son of the late Clyde Williams and the late Julia Barrineau Williams
He is also survived by his wife: Gina Williams of the home; his daughter, Amanda Harbin (Chase) of Greenville, SC; his son, David Haynie (Nancy) Buckley, WA; Myrtle Williams of Waterloo, SC; his six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at Rosemont Cemetery on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 AM. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agape Hospice.