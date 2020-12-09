William (Willie) Newton Jones, age 85, widower of Marilyn Sue Jones, passed away on December 6, 2020. Born in Enoree, SC, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary Louise Jones.
Willie served in the United States Marine Corps and was retired from Monsanto. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and was a member of The Searchers Sunday School Class, The Men’s Club and enjoyed volunteering in the food pantry. After retirement, Willie enjoyed traveling with Sue and spending time with his family.
Willie is survived by his sister, Janice Babb of Columbia, SC; his children, Debra Hoecker of Flowery Branch, GA, Robin Reames (Thomas) of Laurens, SC, Tammi Hanks (Jimmy) of Clinton, SC, Jeffrey Caldwell of Greenwood, SC; and Kristi Jones Weatherford (Frank) of St. Louis, MO; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Sue of 46 years, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Jones Walston. At this time, the family will hold a private service and burial and a memorial service for friends at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Laurens, P. O. Box 203, Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com