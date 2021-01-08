Willie Allen Jones - Gray Court

Mr. Willie Allen Jones, 74 of 499 Georgia Acres Road, Gray Court, South Carolina died January 4, 2021.
In addition to his wife Mrs. Lillie Jones, he is survived by three sons, Steven (Patricia) Jones, Jamie Jones both of Gray Court, South Carolina, and Chris Webb of Laurens, South Carolina; four daughters, Tina (Tony) Crawford of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Patricia Dillard, Simpsonville, South Carolina, Loressa Jones and Lisa Williams both of Gray Court, South Carolina; two brothers, Willie B. Jones of Gray Court, South Carolina and Billy Boston of Laurens, South Carolina; four sisters, Nillie (Bubba) Byrd, of Gray Court, South Carolina, Henrietta Jones of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Bertha (Bobby) Algood of Greenville, South Carolina and Belvette Boston of Gray Court, South Carolina; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Beasley Funeral Home, Fountain Inn is in charge of arrangements.