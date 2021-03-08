Willie "Bubba" Reed - Clinton

Mr. Willie "Bubba" Reed was born in Newberry County, South Carolina on February 2, 1946 to the late L.D. Reed and Alma Kinard.
He attended the public schools of Laurens County, South Carolina. As a young child, he attended Flint Hill Baptist Church in Whitmire, South Carolina. Later, he became associated with Mount Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Church in Clinton, South Carolina.
After years of employment, Willie retired from Clinton Mills in Clinton, South Carolina.
He enjoyed going to baseball and football games, being an umpire and going fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Marie Steedly and Elizabeth Toland; one brother, Johnny Williams; (reared in the home as a son) Christopher Thompson; seven aunts; seven uncles; two nephews: Stanley Taylor and Stephen Taylor; his mother-in-law, Janie G. Wilson; and one stepdaughter, Jacqueline Simpson.
Mr. Willie Reed departed this life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and transitioned to Eternal Rest at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina at the age of seventy-five.
He leaves to cherish fond memories his wife, Rosa Thompson Reed, two sisters: Maggie Reed and Sylvia Reed; one brother, Bobby Reed; three step grandsons: James Wilson, Patrick Simpson, and Roddy King; two aunts; Margie Kinard and Janie Garrett; two brothers-in-law: C.W. (Patricia) Wilson and Samuel (Mary Jo) Thompson; two sisters-in-law; Janie Thompson and Ida (Tony) Korens, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives, and friends.