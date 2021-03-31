Willie C. (Moody) Foggie - Waterloo

Mr. Willie C. (Moody) Foggie, 83, of Waterloo, SC entered into eternal Rest on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare, in Greenwood, SC.
A native of Laurens County. Moody as he was affectionately called was born on January 28, 1938 to the late Henry Foggie and the late Ella Mae Shumpert Foggie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Pearl Watts Foggie.
A graduate of Sanders High School in Laurens, SC., and a deacon at Laurel Hill Baptist Church in Waterloo, SC. Moody was a barber for 73 years, owner and operator of Foggie Barbershop, Foggie Logging and Truck Company, a pillar in the community just to name a few of his accomplishments.
One son Anthony Foggie, also preceded him in death.
Left to cherish sweet memories; Four sons, Orlando (Cornelia) Watts, Perry (Robin Gwinn) Foggie, Gerald (Wanda Gielzecki) Foggie, and Ricky Foggie, Four Daughters, Debra J. (James) White, Willie Pearl Cook, Kathy Foggie and Phyllis Latimore. Three brothers, Robert Foggie, Leroy Foggie and Bobby (Catherine) Foggie, One sister; Vivian Lee, 17 grandchildren , 21 great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.