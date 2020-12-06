Mr. Willie Earl Cook, age 72, of 5312 Todd Quarter Road, Waterloo, SC, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home.
He is survived by one son, Willie E. Cook, Jr. of Waterloo; two daughters, April Cook and Phyllis E. White; one brother, Johnny Lee Cook; two sisters, Bertha (Odell) Simpson, and Mary Simpson; six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Willie Earl Cook will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens, with Reverend Donnie Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery, in Cross Hill, S.C. with military honors. Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at home.