Mr. Willie Earl Shands Sr. age 83, of 2067 HWY 252, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 12,2022 at the Prisma Health and Rehab in Clinton, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife Mrs. Mamie Johnson Shands of the home; four sons, Willie Earl Shands Jr., Michael A Shands, Henry E. Shands, Carl T. (Tina) Shands; one daughter, DeLisa Shands Elmore; one brother, Elbert A Shands, and a host of grandchildren.
Public viewing for Mr. Willie Earl Shands Sr. will be held on Friday from 1-7, visitation with the Shands Family be held from 5-6p.m. on Friday. The funeral services will be Saturday, December 17,2022 at 2p.m at the New Grove Baptist Church in Laurens, South Carolina with Reverend Namon Dawkins officiating, the burial to follow in the Westview Memorial Park in Laurens, South Carolina. The family is at their respected home and the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.