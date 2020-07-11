Willie Edd Carter - Clinton

Mr. Willie Edd Carter was born on November 2, 1951 in Newberry County, South Carolina to the late Preston Bartee, Jr. and Janie Carter Toland.
He was educated in the public schools of Newberry County where he attended Reabon School.
Mr. Carter, lovingly called "Scoop," was a member of Little River Zion Baptist Church in Kinards, South Carolina where he served as a member of the All Male Chorus. He was formerly employed with Whitten Center in Clinton, South Carolina and Senn Freight Lines, Inc. in Newberry, South Carolina.
In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Doris Mattison, Gracie Lee, and Betty Tate; his paternal grandparents: Preston and Marie Bartee; his maternal grandparents: Jessie and Jesse Tate; four uncles: Grady Carter, Ervin Bartee, Ernest Bartee, and Andrew Bartee; three aunts: Lillie Ree Wright, Ola Carter, and Elizabeth Bartee; two nieces: Katrina Tate and Latasha Carter; one nephew, James Tate; and one brother-in-law, Joe C. Lee.
On Friday, July 3, 2020, Mr. Willie Edd Carter departed this life at his home to begin his Eternal Rest at the age of sixty-eight.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories a devoted friend of forty years, Dorothy Dandy; a loving daughter, Valerie Mobley; two grandons: Valik and Denzel Mobley; three sisters: Linda (Greg) Williams and Mary Carter both of Clinton, SC, and Darlene Bartee of Laurens, SC; and one brother, Tony N. Carter; one sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Spann;; a dedicated niece, Karen Richey Blackwell of Greenville, SC; eight nieces: Pinkey Rinnix, Runda (Perry) Daxter, Sherry Tate, Kathy (Frank) Williams all of Anderson, SC; Nekita Bartee Conyers of NY, Najia Bartee and Niyeahya Bartee both of Laurens, SC, Alicia Carter of Clinton, SC; six nephews: Joe (Furn) Lee of San Diego, CA, Jimmy (Cynthia) Lee, Roderick Logan, and Christopher Lee all of Anderson, SC, Reese Darby of Clinton, SC, and Jamion Carter of Cairo, GA; a special great nephew whom he loved and cared for, Dearly Legend Darby, affectionately known as "Tug Boat" which is the name Scoop gave him; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.