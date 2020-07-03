Mr. Willie Ezell McDowell, age 83, of 108 Shortt Street, Laurens, S.C. passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Simpsonville, S.C.
He is survived by his daughter Angela (Reverend Thomas Yeargin; and one grandson Jonathan Yeargin.
Graveside services for Mr. Willie Ezell McDowell will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12noon at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Laurens (Cold Point) S.C. with Dr. Johnny Mitchell officiating.
The family is at their respected home, The Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.