Mr. Willie Fletcher Hill, age 72, of 322 Fleming Street, Laurens, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Prisma Health in Clinton, S. C.
He is survived by one son, Howard B. Hill; three daughters, Donna M. Salter, Denise L. Hill and Lakesha H. Austin; four brothers, Bobby Hill, Willie C. Hill, Victor J. Elmore and Roney Elmore; three sisters, Valerie E. Neely, Angela E. Foggie and Temple Elmore; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Mr. Willie "Fletcher" Hill will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12 noon at the CD Beasley Memorial Chapel of the Beasley Funeral Home in Laurens, SC with the Reverend Sammy Stroud officiating. The family is at the home of a daughter, Ms. Donna Salter, 200 Henderson Lane, Laurens, SC.