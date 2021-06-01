On May 30, 2021, his father’s birthday, Willie Howard Smallwood, Jr., finished his earthly life and was called home by our Lord.
Born January 29, 1967, to Willie Howard and Barbara Ray Smallwood, Willie grew up in Hickory Tavern and enjoyed an idyllic childhood with ponies, go carts, Cub Scouts and baseball.
Throughout his adult life, Willie struggled with addictions on many fronts and fought demons that far removed him from family and friends. We will seek and find peace in God’s gracious promise that forgiveness is available for all, even for the least of us.
He leaves behind: his mother, sister, brother-in-law, niece, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins to mourn him. He also leaves behind 5 children, that while he was unable to be a father to them, we are thankful he helped bring them into this world to be treasured.
The service will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.