Ms. Willie Mae Saxon was born June 15, 1919 in Laurens County. She was a daughter of the late Mack Saxon, Jr. and Frances Jones Saxon. She resided in the Mt. Carmel Community and was a member of the Mt. Carmel AME Church.
She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Columbia. She furthered her education at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and graduated in 1942 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics. She did additional educational work at Columbia University and Howard University.
Prior to arriving in Macon, Ga., Ms. Saxon taught various public schools in the states of South Carolina, Mississippi and Georgia. She relocated in Macon in the early 1950s. During the same year of arriving in Macon, she joined the Steward Chapel AME Church, where she maintained her membership.
Ms. Saxon transitioned to her Heavenly Home Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home in Macon, Ga.
She was the last survivor of her immediate family. Left to cherish fond memories include, her nieces, Mrs. Evelyn Pitts of Simpsonville, and Mrs. Lillie M. West of Fountain Inn, and a host of other relatives and friends.