Willie Murray Crisp - Laurens

Willie Murray Crisp was born June 2, 1961 in Laurens County, South Carolina to the Eugene and Mattie Crisp. On Monday, November 16, 2020, Willie entered eternal and peaceful rest.
Willie, or "Muzzy" as he was called, was educated in Laurens County Schools and made friends easily wherever he ventured. Skilled with his hands, Willie had a MacGyer-like talent when it came to auto mechanics. A true savant, he could take parts from three junk cars and expertly create a seemingly brand-new car. Willie enjoyed fishing and, as an all-around country man, found solace in spending time with loved ones any place where fish were biting. Known for his unique sense of humor, Willie had a way of making one laugh at oneself with his gentle wit and displayed a level of compassion for others that deserves admiration. Willie never ended a call or visit without telling you he loves you including every member of your household and pets. Most importantly, he meant it.
Willie was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Eugene Crisp; his mother, Mrs. Mattie L. Crisp; four brothers: Eugene Douglas Crisp, Harvey Andrew Crisp, Michael Bryant Crispp, and Bennie Ralph Crisp.
Willie Murray Crisp is forever in our hearts as he leaves to honor him his son, LaTwuan Dearrol Whitmire; his daughter, Shayla Monique Jenkins Crisp; three sister: Patricia (Shelton) Milner of Fayetteville, GA, Barbara Ligon of Columbia,,SC, and Carolyn (Wayne) Prophett of Ridgeway, SC; one brother, David A. Lee of Columbia, SC; a special sister, Felicia (Arthur) Workman of Laurens, SC; his loyal friend, Benjamin Michua Maya of Laurens, SC; and longtime pal, Bobby "Pee Wee" Anderson of Laurens, SC; three aunts: Ceola Crisp and Ethel Peterson of Laurens, SC, and Nannie Ruth Crisp of New York, NY mourn his loss; along with one uncle, Bennie (Arneta) Lee of Nashville, TN. Mr. Willie Crisp was adoringly devoted to his two gransons, nine nieces, four nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and caring friends who love him dearly and cherish his memory.