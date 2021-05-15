Willie Roy Davis. Age 63 passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, South Carolina.
He was born in Laurens County and was a son of the late Roosevelt Davis and the late Sara Frances Butler Davis.
Mr. Davis was retired from Reid Construction and was a former employee of Laurens County Water and Sewer and Lowry Mechanical.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Wesley Davis of the home; his sons, Joshua Wesley and Ivan Wesley both of Clinton; three grandchildren, Kimora Wesley, Landon Wesley and Sasha Wesley; his brothers, Steven Davis (Phyllis) and Pernell Davis both of Clinton and Willie Gary (Virginia); two special sisters-in-law, Susan Wesley and Vicki Wesley; brother-in-law, Ludie Wesley and a host of extended family members.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton by Rev. Anthony Sims with burial at Rosemont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family will be at his home, 100 Houser Circle, Apt 2-B, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com