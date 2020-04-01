Willis Cecil Deitz of Clinton, SC, passed from this life and entered into the presence of his Heavenly Father on March 31, 2020.
For more than 50 years, he was a Free Mason of Campbell Masonic Lodge and a pillar of Bellview Baptist Church where he served intermittently as a deacon.
Born on February 17, 1938, he retired from Laurens Glass and the United States Postal Service. He devoted much time to reading God’s word. A man of few words himself, Willis had a laugh that brought joy to everyone in its range. He enjoyed Westerns, and when he wasn’t watching John Wayne ride a horse in a favorite film, he was happily riding one of his John Deere tractors.
He was predeceased by his father Fred Deitz, his mother Viola Carson Deitz and three brothers, Frank, James, and Leon Deitz.
He is survived by his beloved wife and daughter, Shelby Brown Deitz of the home and Lynn Deitz Odum of Lincolnton, GA, along with his son-in-law Steve Odum, his niece Amanda Capps, formerly of the home—now of Greenville, SC—and her husband Dan Fowler, his brother Wayne Deitz and his wife Patsy of Kinards, his brother Marvin Deitz of Greenville, and many other family members and friends whom he loved dearly.
In keeping with current CDC and South Carolina DHEC recommendations, the family has chosen to hold a celebration of Willis’s life at a later date and kindly requests no visitors at this time. Please visit www.grayfuneralhome.com to express condolences, share memories and find information about future services.