Wilma Judy McMurray Burns, age 71, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC.
She was born June 9, 1950 in Greenville, SC and was a daughter of the late William John McMurray, Sr. and Beatrice Howard McMurray.
She is survived by her three children, Lisa Ann Legette, Joseph Roger Burns, and Jennifer Hall; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Betty Monroe and Brenda Satterfield (Amos).
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, John McMurray, Jr.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 at 1 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens with burial to take place at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM to 1 PM at the funeral home.