Woodrow Philson - Clinton

Mr. Woodrow Philson was born in Laurens County to Hall Philson and Lurene Blakely Philson on April 24, 1935.
Mr. Philson retired as a Supervisor at Torrington in Clinton, South Carolina.
Woodrow entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at National Health Care in Clinton, South Carolina at the age of 87.
He leaves to cherish his wife Patricia Philson; his sons, Windell (Jennifer) Philson of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Christopher (Tara) Philson of Simpsonville, South Carolina; his daughters, Miranda (Tavis) Lilley of Greenville, South Carolina, Lashone Hope of Lexington, South Carolina; his step-daughters, Pamela (Willie C) Campbell of Clinton, South Carolina, Jacqueline Miller, Angela Miller, Barbara (James) Cheeks; his brothers, James Putsey Philson of Laurens, South Carolina, Rosedell ‘RD’ (Sharon) Philson of Clinton, South Carolina, Harvey Philson of Clinton, South Carolina; his sisters Rev. Carolyn (James) Gibbs of Clinton, South Carolina, Evelyn (Reginald) Davis of Christianburg, VA, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.