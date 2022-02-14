Wyndoland Elizabeth Wilbanks - Clinton

Wyndoland Elizabeth Wilbanks, 94, resident of Woodbridge in Clinton passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.
Born in Cliffside, NC she was the oldest daughter of the late Callie Watson and Flora Lee Schultz Wilbanks. Mrs. Wilbanks graduated from Mars Hill College where she met her life-long friend, Melba Powers. After graduating, she and Melba moved to Charlotte, NC and worked for Piedmont Natural Gas where she retired as an executive secretary with thirty-one years of service. After retirement, she and Melba moved to Simpsonville, SC to be closer to family.
Better known as Wynn, she loved to volunteer at hospitals in Charlotte and Greenwood, SC and was also a certified literacy volunteer. She was always eager to be of help. Wynn was a member of Simpsonville United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the Douglas Pollard Sunday Schools Class. In her later years, she attended Broad Street United Methodist Church in Clinton.
She is survived by: nieces and nephews, Stewart Andrew Owens (Heather), Stewart Watson Owens (Allison), Tommy Owens (Becky), Marie Woods, Carolyn Woods Hennessy, Beth Woods Bishop (Bill), Tommy Williams (Courtney), Jane Williams, and Clark Williams (Maya); and numerous great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her life-long friend, Melba Powers; brother, Archie Thomas Wilbanks and his wife, Doris; sisters, Betty Wilbanks Woods, Joan Wilbanks Williams and Elnita Wilbanks Owens; and a nephew, Archie “Chip” Wilbanks, Jr.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Steven Keck. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 255 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.