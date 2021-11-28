Ms. Yetta “Yett Lee” Jackson, age 65, of 102 Holland Hill, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by one son, Kareem Jackson; one daughter, Keivia Jackson; one brother, Leroy Allen Sr.; three sisters, Audrey Thrower, Barbara Allen, Sylvia Pulley; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and extended family.
Funeral arrangements for Ms. Yetta “Yett Lee” Jackson will be held 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Springfield Church Life Center, Laurens, S.C., with Dr. Bryant Cheeks officiating. Burial will be in New Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurens. The family is at the home 102 Holland Hill, Laurens.
Beasley Funeral Home, Laurens is in charge of the arrangements.